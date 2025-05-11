Breaking: Runway equipment issue causing delays at Hartsfield-Jackson
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Barcelona rallies to beat Real Madrid 4-3 despite Mbappé hat trick to move closer to La Liga title

Barcelona took a huge step to securing the Spanish league title with a 4-3 win over Real Madrid despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick in a mesmerizing ‘clasico’ and opened a seven-point lead over its second-placed rival with three matches remaining
Barcelona players celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona players celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took a huge step Sunday to securing the Spanish league title with a 4-3 win over Real Madrid — despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick in a mesmerizing ‘clasico’ — and opened a seven-point lead over its second-placed rival with three matches remaining.

Raphinha scored twice, and Lamine Yamal and Eric García added a goal each for Barcelona, which trailed 2-0 after Mbappé scored in the fifth and 14th minutes at Montjuic stadium. The hosts evened the match just over the half-hour mark, and went on to lead 4-2 at halftime in a sensational recovery.

Mbappé completed his hat trick in the 70th but Madrid wasn't able to come back in a likely fatal blow to its hopes of successfully defending its title.

Mbappé became the league's leading scorer with 27 goals, two more than Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, who did not start on Sunday.

It was another thrilling match involving Barcelona, which on Tuesday was eliminated by Inter Milan in extra time in the semifinals of the Champions League. Barcelona lost to the Italians 7-6 on aggregate.

The Catalan club has won every match against Madrid this season. It had already won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first league match in October, 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January, and 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final last month.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, left, and Kylian Mbappe celebrate after a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Raphinha, right, and Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez fight for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, gives instructions during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Real Madrid's Luka Modric tackles Barcelona's Pedri during the La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 11, 2025. AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Pope Leo XIV appears at the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica for his first Sunday blessing after his election, in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Sunday, May 11, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Pope Leo XIV calls for peace in Ukraine and Gaza in symbolically rich blessing on Mother's Day

13m ago

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 15 people, mostly women and children

18m ago

A Republican push to sell public lands in the West is reigniting a political fight

20m ago

Featured

The Midtown Atlanta skyline is shown in the background as an employee works in Cargill's new office, Jan. 16, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta’s recovering office market braces for potential tariff impact

Fears that tariffs could spark a recession, increase layoffs and spike construction costs have the office sector on pins and needles.

What’s in a name? New MARTA station name a nod to sports before World Cup

MARTA’s Board of Directors voted to change the name in time for the FIFA games and the 300,000 visitors expected to descend on Atlanta.

Trooper pulled to safety after patrol vehicle overturns in South Georgia creek

A Georgia State Patrol trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle went into a creek during a pursuit and other officers pulled him to safety.