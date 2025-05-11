Barcelona rallies to beat Real Madrid 4-3 despite Mbappé hat trick to move closer to La Liga title

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona took a huge step Sunday to securing the Spanish league title with a 4-3 win over Real Madrid — despite Kylian Mbappé’s hat trick in a mesmerizing ‘clasico’ — and opened a seven-point lead over its second-placed rival with three matches remaining.

Raphinha scored twice, and Lamine Yamal and Eric García added a goal each for Barcelona, which trailed 2-0 after Mbappé scored in the fifth and 14th minutes at Montjuic stadium. The hosts evened the match just over the half-hour mark, and went on to lead 4-2 at halftime in a sensational recovery.

Mbappé completed his hat trick in the 70th but Madrid wasn't able to come back in a likely fatal blow to its hopes of successfully defending its title.