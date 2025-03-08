Nation & World News
Barcelona game is postponed after a member of its medical staff dies

Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s home game against Osasuna has been postponed after the death of a member of Barcelona’s medical staff, the Spanish club said.

Fans were informed of the decision around 15 minutes before the game was scheduled to kick off Saturday night in Barcelona at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium.

Barcelona said in a statement that it was “deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening.”

The club said it extended its “heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Barcelona did not immediately provide any details on the cause of death, which local media reports said was due to medical reasons.

“I can’t believe it,” Barcelona defender Ronald Araújo wrote on X. “Rest in peace, Doc.”

The 50-year-old Miñarro Garcia joined the medical staff of Barcelona’s first team last season after having previously worked with its futsal team.

Osasuna said it agreed to the request by Barcelona to not play the match. The Spanish soccer federation confirmed that the decision was official.

Barcelona leads La Liga by one point over Atletico Madrid.

The Osasuna game will be rescheduled.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

