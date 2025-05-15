Barcelona clinches 28th La Liga title after Yamal scores in win at Espanyol

Fermín López scored in stoppage time after Espanyol was reduced to 10 men in the 80th when Leandro Cabrera saw a direct red for hitting Yamal in the stomach while disputing a ball.

Barcelona won the title with two rounds remaining. It completed a domestic double with the Copa del Rey title and reached the Champions League semifinals in a fantastic first season for coach Hansi Flick.

Flick's team virtually ended Madrid's title defense when it beat its top rival 4-3 on Sunday, making it four of four clasico victories across all competitions this season.

Madrid's victory over Mallorca on Wednesday impeded Barcelona from winning the title without playing. But the Catalan club needed just two points from its final three games of the season.

Barcelona’s players danced briefly on the field to celebrate while sprinklers wet them with water.

“You don’t win a league every day and we have to enjoy this and give it the value it has,” said Barcelona midfielder Pedri after completing his 200th game for his club at age 22.

Espanyol outplayed its wealthier rival in the first half. But Urko González shot wide on a counterattack early on and Javi Puado couldn’t beat Wojciech Szczesny in a one-on-one opportunity.

But Yamal's great shot put Barcelona in control. Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, who is linked to a move to a big club this summer, including Barcelona, dove but couldn't reach the perfectly placed shot.

Espanyol needed to a good result from the derby as it hopes to stay out of the relegation fight. Espanyol remained in 16th place and five points from the drop zone.

Car incident outside stadium

The game was briefly paused by the referee in the opening minutes when a car rammed into a crowd outside the RCDE Stadium, injuring several people. Authorities said it was an accident and not related to the game.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

