Barcelona, Bayern and Inter reach Champions League quarterfinals. PSG takes Liverpool to extra time

Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan all reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool went to extra time at Anfield
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

By TALES AZZONI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan all reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool went to extra time at Anfield.

PSG beat Liverpool 1-0 on the night to level the aggregate score at 1-1. Ousmane Dembélé scored 12 minutes into the second-leg match after a blunder by the Liverpool defense.

Barcelona cruised past Benfica with Raphinha scoring twice and Lamine Yamal once in a 3-1 win at home.

The Catalan club advanced 4-1 on aggregate score after last week’s 1-0 victory and will play either Borussia Dortmund or Lille in the quarterfinals.

After a 3-0 first-leg win, Bayern Munich had no trouble advancing past German rival Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern made it to the last eight a record 23 times in the Champions League era after a 2-0 win at Leverkusen to advance 5-0 on aggregate.

Inter moved on past Feyenoord with a 2-1 victory at San Siro to advance 4-1 on aggregate.

Bayern and Inter will meet in the last eight.

Barcelona powers into quarterfinals

Raphinha’s double made him the leading scorer in the Champions League this season with 11 goals. He had scored the lone goal last week in Lisbon.

The Brazil forward put Barcelona ahead in the 11th, then Yamal added to the lead in the 27th before assisting in Raphinha’s second goal in the 42nd to become the youngest player to score and assist in a Champions League match at 17 years, 241 days.

“My teammates make things much easier for me,” Yamal said. “It was a good goal but sometimes these things come off and sometimes they don’t. For the assist, I tried to shoot and Raphinha turned it into a goal.”

Nicolás Otamendi scored for Benfica in the 13th to become the third-oldest scorer in a Champions League knockout game at the age of 37 years, 27 days, according to UEFA. Yamal’s goal meant he became the second-youngest.

Kane leads Bayern

Harry Kane scored his 10th Champions League goal of the season and set up another as Bayern Munich cruised into the quarterfinals.

Leverkusen never looked likely to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg, even before Kane bundled in the ball at a free kick in the 52nd after Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick misjudged an attempted clearance.

Kane set up Alphonso Davies for Bayern’s second goal with a flicked cross in the 71st as the all-German rivalry became a one-sided contest. Bayern could have scored more as Jamal Musiala hit the crossbar with one shot and the post with another.

Inter comfortably advances

A goal at the start of each half saw Inter easily advance, with Marcus Thuram scoring a stunning eighth-minute opener. The Inter forward received the ball midway inside the Feyenoord half and then weaved his way into the area before unleashing a powerful effort into the top right corner.

Jakub Moder leveled from the penalty spot shortly before halftime after being tripped by Hakan Çalhanoglu.

Inter restored its advantage on the night six minutes into the second half with a penalty of its own, which Çalhanoglu converted after Mehdi Taremi was fouled by Thomas Beelen right in the corner of the area.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Raphinha, left, celebrates with his teammate Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Barcelona's Ronald Araujo celebrates at the end of the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and SL Benfica at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson dives for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold guards PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Feyenoord's Jakub Moder scores his side's opening goal during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Feyenoord's Givairo Read, left, challenges for the ball with Inter Milan's Mehdi Taremi during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, left, challenges for the ball with Feyenoord's Aymen Sliti during a Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Feyenoord, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, left, jumps for the ball with Bayern's Dayot Upamecano during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Bayern's Harry Kane, second right, heads the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Leverkusen's Arthur, left, duels for the ball with Bayern's Joshua Kimmich during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

