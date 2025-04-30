Nation & World News
Barcelona and Inter Milan draw 3-3 in thrilling first leg of their Champions League semifinal

Barcelona and Inter Milan have delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first match of their Champions League semifinal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 55 minutes ago

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Inter Milan delivered a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

The game featured gorgeous goals from both sides and sets up a must-see sequel next week in Milan.

Marcus Thuram was a doubt for the starting 11 after missing Inter’s previous three matches — all losses without a goal. But the striker used the back of his heel to turn in a cross by Denzel Dumfries to stun the hosts just seconds after kickoff.

Dumfries scored his first of two goals with a bicycle kick to double Inter's lead in the 21st.

Lamine Yamal sparked Barcelona into action in the 24th when he dribbled past two defenders and sliced a shot in off the far post. He went close to an equalizer moments later after gliding down the endline and firing a shot with just a sliver off an angle off the crossbar.

Ferran Torres rammed in a headed pass by Raphinha to equalize for Barcelona in the 38th.

Inter suffered another blow when Lautaro Martínez had to be substituted at halftime, but Dumfries charged in to head home a corner kick to put Inter back ahead in the 63rd.

Raphinha needed two minutes to pull Barcelona level again when his blistering shot from outside the top of the box struck the crossbar, ricocheted off the back of goalkeeper Yann Sommer and found the net.

“Playing at home, we had the obligation to win,” Raphinha said. “But the result is not that bad and we will prepare for the second game so we come out on top.”

Barcelona is trying to reach its first final since 2015, when it collected its fifth title. In its first season under Hansi Flick, the Spanish club is also trying to repeat the treble of major trophies it won a decade ago.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter is aiming for its second final in three years, after losing to Manchester City in the trophy match in 2023.

The last time three-time winner Inter lifted the European Cup it beat Barcelona at the same stage in 2010.

The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Ferran Torres, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny clears the ball in front of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, and Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan fight for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, is challenged by Inter Milan's Carlos Augusto, left, and Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries, center, scores during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Milan players celebrate after a goal during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck, left, and Barcelona's Ronald Araujo fight for the ball during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring during the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Inter Milan in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

