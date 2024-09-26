Nation & World News

Barbra Streisand approves multi-part documentary that will draw upon her archives

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

FILE - Barbra Streisand presents the award for best musical at the Tony Awards in New York on June 12, 2016. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
21 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) —

A year after telling her story in a 1,000-page memoir, Barbra Streisand has approved a multi-part documentary about her life — to be directed by fellow Oscar winner Frank Marshall.

The documentary, announced Thursday by Sony Music Vision, is currently untitled and does not have a release date. It will feature rarely seen video, photographs and audio recordings from Streisand's personal archives. Oscar-winning documentary maker Alex Gibney, whose many credits include films about Paul Simon and Steve Jobs, will serve as producer.

“For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault,” the 82-year-old Streisand said in a statement. “These films, photos and music masters — many never seen or heard by the public — hold some of my most cherished memories. I’m so pleased that producer Alex Gibney and director Frank Marshall have agreed to take this journey with me.”

Marshall, who has directed documentaries about the Beach Boys and the Bee Gees and produced such classics as “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “The Sixth Sense,” said in a statement that the Streisand movie would "illustrate why she has become an enduring icon to a global audience of all generations.”

Sony Music Vision is presenting and distributing the project in partnership with her longtime record label, Columbia Records.

