Barbra Streisand announces new duets album with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey and more

Barbra Streisand is still a woman in love and she’ll do anything to get you into her world
This album cover image released by Columbia Records shows "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two" by Barbra Streisand. (Columbia Records via AP)

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand is still a woman in love, and she'll do anything to get you into her world.

That includes a new collection of duets with some of the biggest names in music. Streisand is preparing to release a new album, "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two," out in June. Across 11 tracks, she's joined by heavy hitters Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Seal, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and more.

First up is an emotive cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier. The song was originally written by English folk artist Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger, but it's the late Roberta Flack's cover that stands out — and not only because it was used in a love scene between Clint Eastwood and Donna Mills in his 1971 film "Play Misty for Me." Streisand and Hozier give it their own spin.

“I’ve always loved singing duets with gifted artists. They inspire me in unique and different ways… and make our time in the studio a joy," Streisand said in a statement. "I admire all of them… and I hope that you’ll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners.”

“The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two" comprises covers and original tracks. It will be released June 25.

'The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two' tracklist

me Two' tracklist

1. “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” with Hozier

2. “My Valentine” with Paul McCartney

3. “To Lose You Again” with Sam Smith

4. “The Very Thought of You” with Bob Dylan

5. “Letter to my 13-year-old Self” with Laufey

6. “One Heart, One Voice” with Mariah Carey and Ariana Grande

7. “I Love Us” with Tim McGraw

8. “Secret O' Life” with James Taylor

9. “Fragile” with Sting

10. “Where Do I Go From You?” with Josh Groban

11. “Love Will Survive” with Seal

