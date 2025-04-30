Barbra Streisand announces new duets album with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Mariah Carey and more

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand is still a woman in love, and she'll do anything to get you into her world.

That includes a new collection of duets with some of the biggest names in music. Streisand is preparing to release a new album, "The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two," out in June. Across 11 tracks, she's joined by heavy hitters Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, James Taylor, Sting, Seal, Tim McGraw, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande and more.

First up is an emotive cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" with Hozier. The song was originally written by English folk artist Ewan MacColl for his wife Peggy Seeger, but it's the late Roberta Flack's cover that stands out — and not only because it was used in a love scene between Clint Eastwood and Donna Mills in his 1971 film "Play Misty for Me." Streisand and Hozier give it their own spin.