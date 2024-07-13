Jasmine Paolini levels women's Wimbledon final against Barbora Krejcikova at 1 set apiece

Nation & World News

Jasmine Paolini has taken the women’s Wimbledon final into a decisive third set against Barbora Krejcikova
Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning a point against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jasmine Paolini of Italy reacts after winning a point against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Updated 16 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Jasmine Paolini has taken the Wimbledon women’s final into a decisive third set against Barbora Krejcikova.

After losing the first set 6-2, Paolini took the second 6-2 in front of a star-studded crowd on Centre Court.

Krejcikova dominated the opening set but Paolini turned the momentum around completely by taking a 3-0 lead in the second and then broke again in the final game.

Saturday's match is the first singles final at the All England Club for each player and was being played with the stadium roof open and no rain in the forecast.

The seventh-seeded Paolini is playing for the trophy at a second consecutive Grand Slam tournament after losing to Iga Swiatek in the final at Roland Garros last month. She is the first woman to make it that far on the French Open's clay and Wimbledon's grass in the same season since Serena Williams in 2016.

Krejcikova, seeded 31st, seeks her second major singles title after her triumph at the 2021 French Open. She also owns seven Grand Slam titles in women's doubles, including two at Wimbledon.

Kate, the Princess of Wales and the patron of the All England Club, did not attend Saturday's match but is set to be at the men's final on Sunday in a rare public appearance after her cancer diagnosis. In her place, the women's trophy will be handed out by Deborah Jevans, the chair of the All England Club.

There were plenty of celebrities in the crowd, however, including actor Tom Cruise. Fellow actors Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale were among the guests in the Royal Box.

Whoever emerges with the victory on Saturday will be the eighth woman to leave the All England Club as champion in the last eight editions of the tournament. Last year's Wimbledon winner, Marketa Vondrousova, lost in the first round last week.

Carlos Alcaraz will play Novak Djokovic on Sunday in the men's final.

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reacts after missing a shot as she plays against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Jasmine Paolini of Italy stands on the edge of the court after attempting a return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Jasmine Paolini of Italy plays a forehand return to Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic during the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Tom Cruise watches the women's singles final from the stands on Centre Court at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Hugh Jackman and Kate Beckinsale in the royal box on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, Saturday July 13, 2024. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

