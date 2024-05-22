Nation & World News

Barbie will make dolls to honor Venus Williams and other star athletes

Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel
This photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows a Venus Williams Barbie Doll. Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Mattel Inc. via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Mattel Inc., shows a Venus Williams Barbie Doll. Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (Mattel Inc. via AP)
25 minutes ago

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday.

The others being depicted as dolls are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno, soccer players Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair, boxer Estelle Mossely, swimmer Federica Pellegrini, paratriathlete Susana Rodriguez and track and field sprinter Ewa Swoboda.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos,” said Williams, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles.

The brand wanted to note "the impact of sports in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among the next generation,” Mattel's Krista Berger said.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

FILE - Venus Williams hits a forehand shot during her first-round match against Anastasia Rodionova of Russia at the Acura Classic tennis tournament Monday, July 30, 2007, in Carlsbad, Calif. Barbie dolls will honor tennis champion Venus Williams and eight other athletes as part of a project announced by Mattel on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

6 students injured in crash involving school bus in Newton

Ports Authority says it won’t fund $1B-plus Savannah bridge replacement

Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties

CNN Center’s next life could resemble Ponce City Market or the Battery

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: AP

Georgia quarterback seeks $10 million in damages from Florida Gators

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting
The Latest

Credit: AP

Moms for Liberty to spend over $3 million targeting presidential swing state voters
11m ago
Moms for Liberty to spend over $3 million targeting presidential swing state voters
11m ago
Mexico's presidential front-runner walks a thin, tense line in following outgoing...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

A roundup of every congressional primary race in Georgia
55m ago
Track the Georgia presidential primary election results
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station