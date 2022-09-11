'Barbarian' is top film amid late-summer box office doldrums

The film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, about a DJ named Shiva who discovers a connection with the element of fire and an ability to awaken a supernatural super-powerful weapon, earned $4.4 million in its first weekend in North America.

Long-running Hollywood fare, “Bullet Train” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” occupied the three and four spots.

“Bullet Train” has brought in $92.5 million in six weeks and “Top Gun: Maverick” has earned $705.7 million in 16 weeks and stands as the fifth highest-grossing domestic film of all time.

More quiet weeks likely lie ahead before a surge of expected big earners, including “Halloween Ends” and “Black Adam," arrive in October.

Soon after that, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” kicks off the holiday box office season and an even bigger round of expectations.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Barbarian,” $10 million.

2. “Brahmastra Part One: Shiva,” $ 4.4 million.

3. “Bullet Train,” $3.25 million.

4. “Top Gun: Maverick,” $3.2 million.

5. “DC League of Super-Pets,” $2.8 million.

6. “The Invitation," $2.6 million.

7. “Lifemark,” $2.2 million.

8. “Beast,” $1.8 million.

9. “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” $1.65 million.

10. “Spider Man: No Way Home,” $1.3 million.

