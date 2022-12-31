BreakingNews
Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93
ajc logo
X

Barbara Walters, television news trailblazer, dies at 93

National & World News
By FRAZIER MOORE, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

“I never expected this!” Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. “I always thought I’d be a writer for television. I never even thought I’d be in front of a camera.”

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

“I’m not afraid when I’m interviewing, I have no fear!” Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

___

Moore, a longtime Associated Press television writer who retired in 2017, was the principal writer of this obituary. Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Credit: Ray Stubblebine

Credit: Ray Stubblebine

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say3h ago

Credit: BSIP

CDC tracking strep infections linked to ‘flesh-eating’ disease
7h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Nate McMillan: ‘I’m here to coach this team,’ after report on resignation thoughts
2h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Slain Fulton deputy remembered for service as Army veteran, officer
6h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Slain Fulton deputy remembered for service as Army veteran, officer
6h ago

Credit: File photo

Hice, Bourdeaux say goodbyes as U.S. House terms end
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Storm brings flooding, landslides across California
8m ago
Biden makes 1st public appearances during St. Croix vacation
25m ago
Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law
32m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC archives

OPINION: A New Year’s reading list through the legends of Atlanta
15h ago
Once on verge of extinction, Peach Bowl now has national prominence
14h ago
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s taxes?
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top