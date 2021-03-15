Barbara Rickles, widow of comedian Don Rickles, dies at 84

Barbara Rickles would help produce the Emmy-winning documentary “Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project," which came out in 2007, and the 2020 release “Don Rickles Live In Concert.” Don Rickles, in serious moments, would note that he was nearly 40 on his wedding day and had struggled for years to find someone.

“I advise any young person that gets married, really, work at it. If you work at it, it's delightful,” he said in 1986, during one of his many appearances on the “Tonight” show with Johnny Carson, whom he would tease endlessly about his multiple marriages.

When in his better known “Mr. Warmth” persona, Rickles told a different story. For decades, he cracked jokes about his wife's looks, about their sex life, about her alleged love of jewelry. When he appeared with Frank Sinatra on the “Tonight” show in 1976, he begged the singer to set him up with someone.

“I need a girl so bad,” Rickles said in mock despair. “I love my wife, but she’s ill.”

Near the end of his life, he was filmed reminiscing with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, with whom he worked in the 1995 film “Casino.” The conversation turned to marriage.

“You're married again, right? You're happy?” Rickles said to Scorsese.

“Yeah, been married 20 years,” Scorsese said.

“I'm married to Barbara — which is a mistake,” Rickles responded. “Nah, that's a joke. She'll hear it and say, ‘That’s not funny.'”