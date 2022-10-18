ajc logo
X

Barbara Kingsolver's 'Demon Copperhead' is new Oprah pick

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Oprah Winfrey’s newest book club choice is Barbara Kingsolver’s “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ “David Copperfield."

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Kingsolver's “Demon Copperhead,” a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' “David Copperfield,” is Oprah Winfrey's new book club choice.

In a statement Tuesday, the release date for "Demon Copperhead," Winfrey called Kingsolver's 560-page novel "the kind of epic you want to read this fall." The book is set in the mountains of southern Appalachia and follows the life of a boy, born to a single, teenage mother, as he endures everything from foster care to drug addiction.

Kingsolver, 67, has lived for years on a farm in southern Appalachia, and has long blended narrative drama and social commentary. Her past novels include “The Bean Trees,” “Flight Behavior” and “The Poisonwood Bible,” a Winfrey selection in 2000. Her honors include a National Humanities Medal and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“Getting that call from Oprah is the highest literary prize on the planet, if you ask me,” Kingsolver said in a statement. “Not just because of the powerful way she connects books and readers, but because of the reader she is, herself. I could barely hold it together when she described my own book to me on the phone — her appreciation of the craft, the empathy, and how it touched her personally.”

Winfrey will host an interactive gathering with Kingsolver and Oprah Daily Insiders on Nov. 17.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family photo

‘How could you be that callous?’ Family grieves veteran shot to death on I-2854h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Brent Key has little to say about Mike Daniels’ resignation
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

In rematch, Kemp and Abrams spar in first 2022 debate
12h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Money advantage unlikely to bridge partisan gaps in Georgia races
2h ago
The Latest
Semafor news site makes debut, intent on reinventing news
7m ago
$84.5M MacKenzie Scott gift shows confidence in Girl Scouts
10m ago
Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa
15m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
GPB / Atlanta Press Club candidate debates continue Tuesday. How to watch
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top