Baptism party attacked in northern Burkina Faso, killing 15

Two Spanish journalists and an Irish conservationist were among more than 50 people killed during one week in April.

The violence has displaced more than 1 million people, and aid groups say it's also brought tens of thousands to the brink of starvation by disrupting aid operations to those in need.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said earlier this month it was “deeply concerned by the humanitarian consequences” of violence that displaced more than 17,500 people in a 10-day period.

Observers expressed alarm that Tuesday's attack took place in an area where international and regional armed forces are actively trying to stop jihadist violence.

“It shows the limits of counterterrorism strategies that fail to bring stability to these regions while armed groups continue to proliferate,” said Flore Berger, an analyst covering security in the Sahel.