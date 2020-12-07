'B.A.P.S.' star Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53

Reid’s death on Monday was confirmed by Je’Caryous Johnson, the CEO of Je’Caryous Entertainment, which was planning a stage adaption of “B.A.P.S.” The cause of death has not been officially released.

In the film “B.A.P.S,” Reid and Berry played the roles of two waitresses at a Georgia food diner who decide to fly to Los Angeles for a music video audition. The tandem ends up living a luxury lifestyle as “Black American Princesses” while caring for an elderly Beverly Hills millionaire.