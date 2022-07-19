Bannon contempt-of-Congress trial to begin in earnest

Judge Nichols had previously ruled that major elements of Bannon's planned defense were irrelevant and could not be introduced in court. He ruled last week that Bannon could not claim he believed he was covered by executive privilege or that he was acting on the advice of his lawyers.

Bannon attorney David Schoen hinted at his planned defense when he told the judge that Bannon believed he was in the midst of an ongoing negotiation with the Jan. 6 committee and that he “believed the dates were malleable” while that negotiation continued.

“Mr. Bannon believed, right or wrong, that the date had been extended,” Schoen said.

Attorneys for the government intend to argue there was no confusion on Bannon's part and that his failure to appear was a simple matter of defiance and disrespect for the congressional investigation.

“On it’s face the subpoena demands compliance,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda R. Vaughn, who said the government would prove “the defendant's attempts to willfully defy the subpoena.”

Bannon, 68, had been one of the most prominent of the Trump-allied holdouts refusing to testify before the committee. He had argued that his testimony was protected by Trump’s claim of executive privilege, which allows presidents to withhold confidential information from the courts and the legislative branch.

Trump has repeatedly asserted executive privilege — even though he’s a former, not current president — to try to block witness testimony and the release of White House documents. The Supreme Court in January ruled against Trump’s efforts to stop the National Archives from cooperating with the committee after a lower court judge — Tanya S. Chutkan — noted, in part, “Presidents are not kings.”