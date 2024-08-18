Nation & World News

'Banksy woz ere.' London Zoo is the latest to remove street artist's animal mural for protection

The London Zoo has removed Banksy’s gorilla mural from its entrance gate
By BRIAN MELLEY – Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — The gorilla and other animals that appeared to have escaped from the London Zoo in Banksy 's most recent work have been taken into safekeeping.

The zoo said it removed the elusive street artist's mural on its gate Friday evening to preserve it and return its entrance to full operation after mobs of visitors came to see it over five days last week.

It was covered with a reproduction of the work and a sign using British slang that said: “Banksy woz ere.”

“We’re thrilled by the joy this artwork has already brought to so many, but primarily, we’re incredibly grateful to Banksy, for putting wildlife in the spotlight,” Kathryn England, the zoo's chief operating officer, said on its website. “This has become a significant moment in our history that we’re keen to properly preserve.”

The work spraypainted with a stencil showed an ape holding up part of the roll-down gate, allowing birds to fly off and a sea lion to waddle away as three sets of eyes peered out from the darkness inside.

It was the final animal-themed work by the artist to pop up over nine consecutive days around London. And it's the most recent one to disappear from public view.

The meaning of works by the artist known for making political statements has been widely debated online. The zoo said its mural had sparked thought-provoking conversations from people ranging from a 5-year-old to Banksy buffs. Some suggested it was a play on guerrilla art or a comment on the role of zoos.

A representative for Banksy told the Observer that the series was intended to be uplifting and amusing during tough times.

Banksy, who began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, has become one of the world's best-known artists though he has always shielded his identity. His paintings and installations sell for millions of dollars at auction and have drawn thieves and vandals.

The zoo mural is at least the fifth in the animal series to be either stolen, defaced or moved to a secure place for protection.

A howling wolf painted on a satellite dish to look like it's silhouetted against a full moon was taken by masked men hours after the artist confirmed it was his work by posting photos of it on his Instagram page. A rundown old billboard that featured a big cat stretching out was removed by a crew as onlookers jeered them.

The billboard's owner told police it would be reassembled at an art gallery, the BBC reported.

A rhinoceros painted on a brick wall that appeared to be mounting a broken-down Nissan parked on the sidewalk was tagged with graffiti and the car was taken away.

A small police guard post that had a circling school of piranhas painted on its windows so it looked like a fish tank was removed by the City of London. A spokesperson said it would eventually be placed where it can be viewed by the public.

Jasper Tordoff, the Banksy expert at MyArtBroker, told The Associated Press that he liked the idea that the final mural in the series may have been the revelation that all those other animals — elephants, a goat, monkeys and pelicans — seen around London had come from the zoo.

But he also said the artist, well aware of the attention any of his works receives, may have been anticipating public reaction that went beyond simple appreciation.

“He might also be making a comment on our human nature to desire to own things, even if that means breaking the law,” Tordoff said. “But then also in quite a nice way to also try and look after these pieces and preserve them.”

The zoo, which had protected the mural when it was on display behind a see-through plastic shield and guarded by security officers, has not announced what it will do with the work.

Its removal, though, means the work is being conserved — like the animals themselves. If it goes back on display it may be inside the zoo where it can be seen but not touched.

A sign outside the London Zoo explains why a reproduction has replaced a Banksy mural that was removed, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The London Zoo has removed Banksy's gorilla mural from its entrance gate. The painting was the final animal-themed work by the street artist that appeared over nine consecutive days in London. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

A runner passes a reproduction of a Banksy mural outside the London Zoo, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The London Zoo has removed Banksy's gorilla mural from its entrance gate. The painting was the final animal-themed work by the street artist that appeared over nine consecutive days in London. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

A cyclist rides by the reproduction of a Banksy mural outside the London Zoo, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The London Zoo has removed Banksy's gorilla mural from its entrance gate. The painting was the final animal-themed work by the street artist that appeared over nine consecutive days in London. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

A man photographs a new artwork unveiled by Banksy, depicting a rhinoceros which looks as though it is climbing on top of a car, the eighth artwork in his animal-themed collection, on Westmoor Street in Charlton, south east London, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (Lucy North/PA via AP)

A new design of swimming fish by Banksy, which appeared on a police box in the City of London is cordoned off, in London, Monday Aug. 12, 2024. (Emily Pennink/PA via AP)

A covered-face person removes a new artwork by Banksy, depicting a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish that was placed on a shop roof in Peckham, south London, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. (Jordan Pettitt/PA via AP)

Contractors begin to dismantle a billboard with the new Banksy artwork depicting a stretching cat in Cricklewood, north-west London, Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Jordan Reynolds/PA via AP)

A man snaps a selfie with a mural by the elusive street artist Banksy at the entrance to the London Zoo, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. The elusive street artist's recent works that appeared all over London on nine consecutive days apparently came to a conclusion after a final mural surprised staff who arrived early Tuesday to feed the animals at the London Zoo. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

A woman photographs a mural by the elusive street artist Banksy at the entrance to the London Zoo, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. The elusive street artist's recent works that appeared all over London on nine consecutive days apparently came to a conclusion after a final mural surprised staff who arrived early Tuesday to feed the animals at the London Zoo. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)

