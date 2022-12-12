Bankman-Fried to face off with lawmakers over FTX collapse

It wasn't clear at first whether Bankman-Fried would voluntarily agree to testify, or whether the committee would have to subpoena him. He has, more or less, remained in his Bahamian luxury compound in Nassau, and temporarily out of reach of U.S. authorities.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. and chairwoman of the committee, said she planned to go forward with the hearing regardless of whether Bankman-Fried agreed to testify.

This will be the first public appearance by Ray since FTX's collapse as well. Before FTX, the restructuring expert was best known for having to clean up the mess at Enron roughly 20 years ago. Ray has said in court filings that the financial conditions at FTX were worse than at Enron, and that he has no confidence in FTX's bookkeeping before he took over the firm.

“FTX Group’s collapse appears to stem from the absolute concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals who failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls that are necessary for a company that is entrusted with other people’s money or assets,” Ray said in his prepared remarks for Tuesday's hearing.