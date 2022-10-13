Banking breakup between Ye, JPMorgan planned for weeks

The letter ending West's relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candice Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.

While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.