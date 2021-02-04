Bank of England upbeat on UK recovery after vaccine rollout

The bank expects the British economy to contract by a further 4% in the first quarter of 2021 as a result of the lockdown.

That contraction is far milder than the 20% or so decline the British economy endured in the second quarter last year during the first lockdown.

Governor Andrew Bailey said businesses have learned to adapt to lockdown conditions by bolstering their online oeprations.

“The economic effects of lockdowns have attenuated as time has gone on,” he said in a virtual press briefing.

If the British economy contracts in the first quarter as anticipated, it will be around 12% smaller than it was at the end of 2019, before the coronavirus started hurting economic activity.

Once the restrictions start to ease, first with the reopening of schools and then with all shops and pubs and restaurants, the bank expects a rapid pickup later this year. That would see the British economy grow 5% over the course of 2021 despite the first quarter fall. For 2022, the bank is pencilling in growth of 7.25%.

The bank said the outlook remains “unusually uncertain,” largely because of unknown developments with the virus, such as the potential of new variants that could be resistant to existing vaccines.

As of Wednesday, more than 10 million people in the U.K. have received their first vaccine doses, nearly a fifth of the adult population. That's far more than other countries in Europe and has spurred hopes that lockdown restrictions will be eased sooner.

“It’s a great story and it is reflected in our forecast,” Bailey said.

Separately, Bailey said the recently agreed trade deal between the U.K. and the European Union was in line with the bank's predictions and had not yet led to any revision in its projections for the British economy.

Businesses are facing difficulties related to the new economic arrangements with the EU. Though the trade deal, which came into force at the start of the year, means there are no tariffs on goods exported or quotas on the amount sold, businesses are facing additional costs related to more form-filling and customs checks.

Doctor Anil Mehta gives the Astra Zeneca vaccine to a homeless person at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The British health service NHS England have started with doctor Mehta and his team to vaccinate homeless 'vulnerable' people. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Astra Zeneca vaccine waits for injection at the homeless accommodation YMCA in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The British health service NHS England have started to vaccinate homeless 'vulnerable' people. In a study carried out but the Oxford University, the Astra Zeneca vaccine has been shown to stop also the transmission of the virus.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein