Bank of England set to raise UK interest rates to highest level since 2008

The Bank of England started raising interest rates in late 2021 from a low of 0.1% in order to keep a lid on price rises that were first largely stoked by bottlenecks resulting from the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions and subsequently by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which led to energy prices surging.

Alongside its interest rate decision, the bank will be publishing its quarterly economic projections for the stagnating U.K. economy. With inflation currently running at a higher-than-expected annual rate of 10.1%, economists will be interested to see how quickly the bank expects inflation to get back toward its target of 2%. If it thinks inflation will fall rapidly over the coming months, the pressure on it to raise interest rates further will likely diminish.