Bank of England raises UK interest rates to highest level since 2008

Though the energy price backdrop will help lower inflation, the bank said food prices have stayed higher for longer than expected, partly because of Russia’s war in Ukraine and poor harvests in some European countries. As a result, it said inflation is expected to decline less rapidly this year than previously thought.

The interest rate hike will pile more pressure on borrowers, particularly those who have mortgages that track the bank's headline rate. Many homeowners will be cushioned from the recent increases because they fixed their mortgages when interest rates were ultra-low during the coronavirus pandemic. However, those whose fixed rate terms expire over the coming months will face much higher borrowing rates when they look to lock in new deals.

The bank also said the British economy is likely to avoid falling into a recession this year — two consecutive quarters of negative growth — partly as a result of the recent fall in energy costs, a pickup in economic activity in China following the ending of its zero-COVID policy and a more benign environment in Europe than anticipated.

Despite the improved growth outlook, the bank isn't expecting a big rebound.

“The level of growth is still weak, let's be honest,” Bank of England Gov. Andrew Bailey told journalists following the rate decision.

Bailey said the bank was “not giving a directional steer” as to whether interest rates will rise again. Financial markets think there could be possibly one or two quarter-point increases in this current cycle, though much will depend on the speed at which inflation declines over the coming months.

“We are still minded to think that today’s hike will be the last of this tightening cycle,” said Luke Bartholomew, senior economist at asset management firm abrdn. “But the risks are skewed heavily towards higher rates, and inflation will need to behave itself over the coming months if policy is indeed to remain on hold at these levels."

Credit: AP Credit: AP

