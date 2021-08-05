Bank of England buoyant on UK growth as it holds rates

One uncertainty cited was how the economy will adjust to the end of the furlough scheme, which was introduced at the start of the pandemic last March to ensure unemployment didn’t rise substantially when lockdown restrictions were imposed. Under the program, the government paid 80% of the salaries of those workers unable to work because of lockdown measures.

The program helped support over 11 million people but the number now is down below the 2 million mark as many sectors have reopened, notably hospitality. It kept a lid on unemployment, which remains relatively low at around 5%.

The committee also warned of a “more pronounced period" of above-target inflation in the near term than expected in May but said that its overall view is that cost pressures will prove "transitory."

The most recent figures showed the annual rate of inflation in the U.K. at 2.5% following a spike largely in energy prices. The bank’s primary aim is to keep inflation at 2%, but it has often let it go higher if it considers the increase in prices as the result of temporary factors.

The latest forecasts show the bank expects inflation to pick up to 4% in 2021, against a previous prediction for a peak of 2.5%.

