Bank of England expands push to stabilize financial markets

Pension funds have been particularly hard hit by the turmoil over government spending priorities, with some being forced to sell bonds to cover payment obligations.

While investment funds have made “substantial progress” in reducing their risks, there were further big moves in government bond prices at the beginning of the week, particularly for index-linked bonds, the bank said.

“Dysfunction in this market, and the prospect of self-reinforcing ‘fire sale’ dynamics pose a material risk to U.K. financial stability,” the bank said in a statement.

The market turmoil began on Sept. 23, when Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng introduced the government's economic growth plan in the House of Commons.

The plan includes 45 billion pounds of tax cuts and at least 60 billion pounds of increased spending to help shield homes and businesses from steep increases in energy prices this winter. The government hasn't yet detailed how it will pay for the program, except to say faster economic growth will increase tax revenue.

In an effort to ease concerns, Kwarteng said Monday that he would release the government’s detailed plans on Oct. 31, three weeks earlier than scheduled.

Critics say the government’s target for average economic growth of 2.5% a year is substantially higher than most economists predict and will be difficult to achieve.

The government may have to cut spending by as much as 62 billion pounds a year to achieve targets for controlling public debt, the IFS said in an analysis released Tuesday.

“Recent events have illustrated the importance of a credible strategy and plan for fiscal sustainability,″ the IFS said. “Just as financial markets — which ultimately have to lend the money required to plug the gap in the government’s fiscal plans — might be unconvinced by plans underpinned by an assumption of a miraculous uptick in growth, so too might they be unconvinced by plans underpinned by vague promises of public spending cuts far into the future.”