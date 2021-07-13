Bank of England ditches dividend limits on UK banks

The report showed that debt levels of small businesses have increased by 25% since the end of 2019 as they tapped emergency loans provided by the British government to cushion the pandemic blow. The committee cautioned that in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality, 11.8% of small firms were already behind on their loan repayments or had formally defaulted as of January.

The committee also called for measures to protect against financial stability risks from banks and financial firms moving key services to cloud computing companies and relying on a small number of secretive providers.

A major concern is the level of secrecy and lack of transparency among cloud computing providers, with the firms keen not to leave themselves open to cyber attacks.

It warned that a rising, 18-month trend in a dependence on companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft could pose a threat to financial stability, given the small number of providers and the vast amount of data and services being outsourced.

Bank governor Bailey said this “increasing reliance" on a small number of cloud service providers and others "could increase financial stability risks without greater direct regulatory oversight of the resilience of the services they provide.”

“We don’t want hackers to get the guide book," Bailey said. “We have got to strike a balance."