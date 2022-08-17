ajc logo
X

Bank of America's overdraft fees down 90% under new policy

FILE - A Bank of America logo is displayed at a branch office in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2011. Bank of America says, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Bank of America logo is displayed at a branch office in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, Sept. 12, 2011. Bank of America says, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

National & World News
By KEN SWEET, Associated Press
Updated 31 minutes ago
Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks

NEW YORK (AP) — Bank of America says the revenue it gets from overdrafts has dropped 90% from a year ago, after the bank reduced overdraft fees to $10 from $35 and eliminated fees for bounced checks.

The nation’s largest banks are moving away from the practice of charging exorbitant fees on what are mostly small-dollar purchases after years of public pressure. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Associated Press that he expects whatever residual income the bank earns from overdraft fees will come from small businesses using overdraft fees as a convenience.

BofA’s new overdraft fee policy was implemented starting in June. Moynihan said in the policy’s first two months, overdraft fee revenue declined 90% and the bank was seeing fewer instances of the fees being collected. He did not share specifics on the number of instances.

“The remaining (people that get charged overdraft fees) are business owners who are moving money around,” Moynihan said. “It’s not individuals anymore, frankly.”

Starting the middle of 2021, regional banks such as PNC and Capital One, as well as the online bank Ally, announced plans to eliminate overdraft fees or find ways to curtail them dramatically. Most of the banks said the fees largely impacted the poor and racial minorities, or that the pandemic had shown the banks they could earn big profits without charging fees on their customers, in explaining their decision.

While notable, consumer advocates considered these announcements symbolic wins, not substantial reform for the industry.

However, Bank of America's decision in January to eliminate non-sufficient fund fees — sometimes referred to as a bounced check fee — as well as cut overdraft fees to $10 is credited with shaking up the industry. BofA for years was cited as one of the top collectors of overdraft fees and still brought in slightly more than $1 billion from such fees last year. Other banking giants such as Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and Truist all changed their overdraft fee practices shortly after BofA’s announcement.

BofA took in $1.63 billion in overdraft fee revenue in 2015, the first year banks were required to publicly report overdraft fee revenues to regulators. Its overdraft fee revenues have been declining as the bank took incremental steps to reduce its reliance on fees. Roughly half of all accounts now opened at BofA do not allow the customer to overdraft.

____

AP Personal Finance Writer Adriana Morga contributed to this report from New York.

Editors' Picks
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it2h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
1h ago
Corky Kell Classic preview and schedule
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
13h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
13h ago
Braves must solve Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom to stay in NL East race
23h ago
The Latest
Stocks slip on Wall Street, erasing weekly gains for S&P 500
6m ago
Ohio counties awarded $650M in CVS, Walmart, Walgreens suit
8m ago
Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump's party now
8m ago
Featured
Historian Stephen Davis grew up in Atlanta and attended Margaret Mitchell Elementary School, where a portrait of Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O'Hara stared down at the children in the auditorium. Co-author of "The Atlanta Daily Intelligencer Covers the Civil War," he brought copies of the new book to the recent Civil War Relic Show at the Cobb Civic Center. (Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
4h ago
Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top