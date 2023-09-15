Bangladesh is struggling to cope with a record dengue outbreak in which 778 people have died

Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease
National & World News
33 minutes ago
X

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is struggling with a record outbreak of dengue fever, with experts saying a lack of a coordinated response is causing more deaths from the mosquito-transmitted disease.

The World Health Organization recently warned that diseases such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever caused by mosquito-borne viruses are spreading faster and further because of climate change.

So far this year, 778 people in Bangladesh have died and 157,172 have been infected, according to the government’s Directorate General Health Services. The U.N. children’s agency says the actual numbers are higher because many cases are not reported.

The previous highest number of deaths was in 2022, when 281 people are reported to have died during the entire year.

Dengue is common in tropical areas and causes high fevers, headaches, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain and, in the most serious cases, internal bleeding that leads to death.

Mohammed Niatuzzaman, director of the state-run Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, said Thursday that Bangladesh is struggling to cope with the outbreak because of a lack of a “sustainable policy” and because many do not know how to treat it.

Outside Dhaka and other big cities, medical professionals including nurses need better training in handling dengue cases, he said.

He said authorities should include groups like city corporations and local governments in the fight against dengue, and researchers should study how to prepare for future outbreaks.

Some residents of Dhaka are unhappy with the authorities.

“Our house is in an area which is at risk of dengue. It has a higher quantity of waste and garbage. I'm cautious and use a mosquito net. Despite that, my daughter caught dengue,” said Zakir Hassain, a resident of Dhaka’s Basabo area.

“What will happen to those who are unaware? If the city corporation or ward commissioner took more care and sprayed insecticides, then we could have avoided the dengue outbreak,” he said.

Editors' Picks

Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
1h ago

Credit: AP

Delta president explains why Tom Brady was hired as strategic adviser
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing
8h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Daughter of long-detained activist in Bahrain prepares to travel to island kingdom on...
10m ago
China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South
17m ago
New US sanctions target workarounds that let Russia get Western tech for war
34m ago
Featured

Credit: Jay Black

AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett...
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top