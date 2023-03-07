X
Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14; scores hurt

National & World News
Updated 3 hours ago
An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital has killed at least 14 people and injured dozens

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh's capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Gulistan, a busy commercial area of Dhaka, fire department official Rashed bin Khaled said by phone.

The building contained several stores selling plumbing products and household items, and its first two floors were badly damaged, according to fire officials.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Khaled said at least 11 fire department teams were working at the scene of the explosion.

Bacchu Mia, a police official at the state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said more than 50 people were taken there for treatment, and at least 14 of them were dead.

Bangladesh has a history of fires and industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have blamed corruption and lax enforcement.

A massive fire on Sunday at a crammed refugee camp for Rohingya Muslims in southern Bangladesh left thousands homeless. No casualties were reported at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district.

In 2012, about 117 workers died when they were trapped behind locked exits in a garment factory in Dhaka.

The country’s worst industrial disaster occurred the following year, when the Rana Plaza garment factory outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.

In 2019, a blaze ripped through a 400-year-old area cramped with apartments, shops and warehouses in the oldest part of Dhaka and killed at least 67 people. Another fire in Old Dhaka in a house illegally storing chemicals killed at least 123 people in 2010.

In 2021, a fire at a food and beverage factory outside Dhaka killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

Last year, a fire at a shipping container storage depot near the country's main Chittagong Seaport killed at least 41 people, including nine firefighters, and injured more than 100 others.

