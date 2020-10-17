Bangkok shuts down transit systems as protests persist

Police on Friday had also tried to block demonstrators, but failed when protest organizers announced a last-minute switch of venue.

Friday’s rally was broken up by a large contingent of riot police backed by water cannons after at least 1,000 people had gathered. It was the first time the authorities have employed such forceful tactics against the student-led protests. Both Thursday’s and Friday’s protests were held in normally busy areas of central Bangkok.

“The government has been pushing us to the cliff and now we have nowhere to go. We need to stand right now; if not now, then we don’t know when,” said one protester, a 26-year-old who declined to give her name for fear of getting in trouble with the authorities..

Police took control of Friday's rally site after about an hour, though continued to engage with some stragglers. Flash protests were launched in solidarity at several universities around the country.

“From the dispersal of protesters on the evening of October 16, we have learned that the government and military have established themselves as the enemy of the people,” said a statement issued after Friday’s events by the People’s Party, the umbrella organization for the protesters. Most of its top leaders have been arrested.

The call by the protesters for reform of the monarchy has significantly raised the political temperature in Thailand, angering many older conservative Thais for whom any critical discussion of the monarchy is tantamount to treason.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and other key members of the royal family are protected by a lese majeste law that has regularly been used to silence critics who risk up to 15 years in prison if deemed to have insulted the institution.

Prayuth’s declaration of a state of emergency said the measure was necessary because “certain groups of perpetrators intended to instigate an untoward incident and movement in the Bangkok area by way of various methods and via different channels, including causing obstruction to the royal motorcade.”

He was referring to an incident Wednesday that showed some members of a small crowd heckling a motorcade carrying Queen Suthida and Prince Dipangkorn as it slowly passed.

On Friday, two activists were arrested under a law covering violence against the queen for their alleged part in the incident. They could face up to life in prison if convicted. They denied any wrongdoing.

Pro-democracy protesters raise three-finger salutes, a symbol of resistance, during a protest at Bangkok's main train station platform, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The authorities in Bangkok shut down mass transit systems and set up roadblocks Saturday as Thailand's capital braced for a fourth straight day of determined anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Pro-democracy protesters display placards against shutting down mass transport system at Ashok BTS station in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. The authorities in Bangkok on Saturday shut down mass transit systems and set up roadblocks as Thailand’s capital city braced for a fourth straight day of determined anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe) Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe Credit: Gemunu Amarasinghe

