Banchero headlines field for All-Star Rising Stars event

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said the All-Star experience — whether just for Rising Stars or not — will have an impact on Banchero.

“Just being around other young players that have found themselves in that position, it does so much because it’s your peers,” Mosley said. “You’re around a group of young men who are the elite of the league in that class. I think it says something to the work that you’ve put in, the work that he’s put in. It’s going to do wonders for how he continues to believe in himself, what we’re doing as a team and his continued growth.”

Also picked for the game from this year's rookie class: Detroit's Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, Atlanta's A.J. Griffin, Utah's Walker Kessler, Indiana's Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard, Sacramento's Keegan Murray, Houston's Jabari Smith Jr., San Antonio's Jeremy Sochan and Oklahoma City's Jalen Williams.

The second-year players selected were New Orleans' Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III, Toronto's Scottie Barnes, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Houston's Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, New York's Quentin Grimes, Denver's Bones Hyland, Cleveland's Evan Mobley and Orlando's Franz Wagner.

There also will be a team of G League players in the Rising Stars event, composed of Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Scoot Henderson, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Mac McClung, Leonard Miller and Scotty Pippen Jr.

The 21 NBA players will be drafted into three seven-player teams. Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah and Deron Williams will serve as coaches for those teams, while Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

All four teams will play a semifinal game with a target score of 40, and the two winners will then play the championship game with a target score of 25.

