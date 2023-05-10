Ban on trans health care for kids heads to Missouri governor

“To deny these children care is to deny them their very existence,” Democratic Rep. Joe Adams said.

Missouri's ban comes amid a national push by conservatives to put restrictions on transgender and nonbinary people that has become, alongside abortion, a major theme running through legislative sessions across the country in 2023.

At least 16 states have now enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for minors, and several states are still considering bills this year to restrict or ban care. Florida and Texas have banned or restricted the care via regulations or administrative orders, and a bill to restrict care is on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk awaiting his action.

Missouri's legislative leaders vowed to stop minors from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries. And Missouri's Republican attorney general, Andrew Bailey, took up the charge after Parson appointed him to fill the vacant position in January.

In response, the Kansas City Council was considering a resolution Wednesday to make Missouri's largest city a sanctuary for people seeking such medical care.

Bailey, now campaigning to keep the job in 2024, launched an investigation in February into St. Louis' Washington University Transgender Center following a former staffer's complaints that doctors were prescribing hormones too quickly and without enough mental health wraparound services. An internal Washington University review found no malpractice.

Bailey has since expanded his investigation to any clinic offering pediatric gender-affirming care in Missouri, and demanded records from a St. Louis Planned Parenthood where doctors provide such health care.

In April, Bailey took the novel step of imposing restrictions on adults as well as children under Missouri's consumer-protection law. A judge temporarily blocked the limits from taking effect as she considers a legal challenge.

Under Bailey’s rules, before gender-affirming medical treatments can be provided by physicians, people would have to document that they experienced an “intense pattern” of gender dysphoria for at least three years and undergo at least 15 hourly sessions with a therapist for at least 18 months. Screening for autism and “social media addiction” would be required, and a treatment provider would have to declare that any mental health issues are resolved. Some patients could maintain their prescriptions as long as they promptly receive the required assessments.