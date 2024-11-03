Bam Adebayo scores 32 points to help the Heat beat the Wizards, 118-98 in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 20 of his 32 points in the first half and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 118-98 on Saturday night in the 14th NBA regular-season game in Mexico.

Adebayo had 14 rebounds and shot 12 of 24 from the field. Jimmy Butler added 18 points, Tyler Herro had 15 and Terry Rozier 12 to help Miami improve to 3-2.

Kel'El Ware added 15 points coming of the bench. Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored eight points in his first game playing in his father’s country.