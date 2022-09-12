ajc logo
X

Balzan Prizes honor work in humanities, science

FILE - Martha Nussbaum is introduced as an honorary degree recipient during Harvard's 371st Commencement, May 26, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Three Americans were among winners of this year’s Balzan Prize, announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology. Nussbaum, a philosopher and scholar at the University of Chicago, won for “her transformative reconception of the goals of social justice, both globally and locally," the Balzan Foundation said in its citation. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Martha Nussbaum is introduced as an honorary degree recipient during Harvard's 371st Commencement, May 26, 2022, in Cambridge, Mass. Three Americans were among winners of this year’s Balzan Prize, announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology. Nussbaum, a philosopher and scholar at the University of Chicago, won for “her transformative reconception of the goals of social justice, both globally and locally," the Balzan Foundation said in its citation. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
Three Americans are among winners of this year’s Balzan Prize

MILAN (AP) — Three Americans were among the winners of this year’s Balzan Prize, announced Monday, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology.

Martha Nussbaum, a philosopher and scholar at the University of Chicago, won for “her transformative reconception of the goals of social justice, both globally and locally," the Balzan Foundation said in its citation.

Nussbaum, author of more than 20 books, frequently examines emotions and the role they play in moral and political judgments. Her latest book, “Justice for Animals: Our Collective Responsibility,” is scheduled for publication in December.

Another University of Chicago faculty member, ethnomusicologist Philip Bohlman, was recognized for his work focusing primarily on European and Jewish music. He was cited by the foundation for his exploration of “the interstices between music and religion (and) Jewish music in modernity" as well as for his performance of Jewish urban music.

Bohlman performs both as artistic director of the New Budapest Orpheum Society, and with his wife Christine Wilkie Bohlman presenting works for piano and dramatic speaker written during the Holocaust.

Robert Langer, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, won the biotechnology prize for what the Milan-based Balzan Foundation called pioneering research and advances in mRNA vaccines and tissue engineering, paving the way “for breakthroughs in the controlled release of macromolecules with many medical applications.”

The final prize was shared by Danish palaeoclimatology professor Dorthe Dahl-Jensen of the University of Copenhagen and Dutch climatologist Johannes Oerlemans of the University of Utrecht for glaciation and ice-sheet dynamics. The Balzan citation noted their joint and complementary work on the dynamics of glaciation and ice sheets which has helped to create “more reliable projections of ice sheet behavior related to changes in sea level.”

The Balzan Foundation awards two prizes in the sciences and two in the humanities each year, rotating specialties to highlight new or emerging areas of research and sustain fields that might be overlooked elsewhere. Recipients receive 750,000 Swiss francs ($785,000), half of which must be used for research, preferably by young scholars or scientists.

The prizes will be awarded by Italian President Sergio Mattarella in November in Rome.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - U.S. President Barack Obama awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Dr. Robert Langer of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Feb. 1, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Three Americans were among winners of the 2022 Balzan Prize, announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology. Langer, of MIT won the biotechnology prize for what the Milan-based Balzan Foundation called pioneering research and advances in mRNA vaccines and tissue engineering. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: Charles Dharapak

FILE - U.S. President Barack Obama awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Dr. Robert Langer of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Feb. 1, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Three Americans were among winners of the 2022 Balzan Prize, announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology. Langer, of MIT won the biotechnology prize for what the Milan-based Balzan Foundation called pioneering research and advances in mRNA vaccines and tissue engineering. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: Charles Dharapak

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - U.S. President Barack Obama awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Dr. Robert Langer of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Feb. 1, 2013, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Three Americans were among winners of the 2022 Balzan Prize, announced Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, for their work in the fields of moral philosophy, musicology and biotechnology. Langer, of MIT won the biotechnology prize for what the Milan-based Balzan Foundation called pioneering research and advances in mRNA vaccines and tissue engineering. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Credit: Charles Dharapak

Credit: Charles Dharapak

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs3h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
13h ago
Students attend a college fair in Atlanta. U.S. News & World Report released its annual college rankings, which many schools use to recruit prospective students.

How did Georgia schools fare in U.S. News & World Report rankings?
4h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
15h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
15h ago
Stacey Abrams speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s State Convention in Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, August 27, 2022. Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting
5h ago
The Latest
Local residents inspect heavily damaged buildings after latest Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Credit: Andrii Marienko

Ukraine makes more gains, pushes back to border in places
7m ago
California weather helps firefighters but unleashes floods
12m ago
100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point
14m ago
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
20h ago
Live updates: Queen's coffin arrives at Edinburgh cathedral
51m ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top