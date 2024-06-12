Nation & World News

Baltimore's busy port fully reopens after bridge collapse, and a return to normal is expected

Authorities anticipate that commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore will soon return to normal levels after its main channel fully reopened earlier this week
Maryland's Governor Wes Moore, second from left, speaks during a press conference to mark the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Port of Baltimore in Dundalk, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

By LEA SKENE and BRIAN WITTE – Associated Press
Updated 36 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Commercial shipping traffic through the Port of Baltimore is expected to return to normal levels next month, officials said Wednesday, after the channel fully reopened this week for the first time since the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.

“I’ve been waiting to say this for every day for the last 11 weeks: Maryland, the Fort McHenry Channel is fully cleared, and the Port of Baltimore is reopened for business,” Gov. Wes Moore said at a waterside news conference to highlight the milestone.

As the governor spoke, a passing ship blasted its horn.

“You hear that?” Moore said. “That’s a beautiful sound.”

Some shipping companies rerouted their cargo to other ports following the deadly collapse in March. The disaster halted most maritime traffic through Baltimore's busy port as crews worked around the clock to clear an estimated 50,000 tons of fallen steel and concrete from the Patapsco River.

The salvage effort cost roughly $160 million, with federal, state and local agencies involved, officials said.

Officials estimated that the salvage operations for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will cost up to $75 million, while the Coast Guard response has cost $24 million to date to open the main channel. Maryland used about $60 million in federal emergency funds to open three other smaller channels outside the main one.

Companies that steered clear of Baltimore during the cleanup will likely come back now that the channel has been returned to its original depth and width, officials said. The port processes more cars and farm equipment than any other in the country.

All that rerouted commercial traffic “belongs in Baltimore today,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We have every indication that that is what is taking place, but we will be reinforcing that expectation as we speak with players up and down the supply chains.”

Crews were able to reopen portions of the deep-draft channel in phases, restoring some commercial traffic in recent weeks. Some cruise ships and large container ships have already passed through, officials said.

But thousands of longshoremen, truckers and small business owners have seen their jobs impacted by the collapse and its economic ripple effects, which extend well beyond the Baltimore region. State officials helped establish several relief programs to keep people employed and businesses afloat in the immediate aftermath.

Rebuilding the bridge could cost nearly $2 billion, officials have said. They hope it’s completed by 2028.

President Joe Biden has pledged that the federal government will cover the full cost of rebuilding, though officials said the funding is still awaiting approval from Congress.

In a statement Tuesday, Biden praised the work of everyone involved in the recovery effort.

“Baltimore can count on us to stick with them every step of the way, and we will continue to have your back until the bridge is rebuilt,” he said.

The cargo ship Dali lost power and crashed into a critical support column of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the early hours of March 26, collapsing the span and sending six members of a roadwork crew plunging to their deaths.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation found that the vessel experienced power outages before starting its voyage, but the exact causes of the electrical issues have yet to be determined. The FBI is also conducting a criminal investigation.

The Dali remained stuck amid the wreckage for almost two months, with a massive steel truss draped across its damaged bow, before being refloated and guided back to port May 20. That allowed officials to open a channel that was 50 feet (15 meters) deep and 400 feet (122 meters) wide, big enough for most of the largest commercial vessels.

The full federal shipping channel is 700 feet (213 meters) wide. Officials said two-way traffic can now resume, and additional safety requirements have also been lifted because of the increased width.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, second from left, speaks during a press conference to mark the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Port of Baltimore in Dundalk, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Maryland's Governor Wes Moore, left, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shake hands during a press conference to mark the full reopening of the Port of Baltimore after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the Port of Baltimore in Dundalk, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Credit: AP

Tugboats escort the cargo ship Dali after it was refloated in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024. The vessel on March 26 struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse and resulting in the death of six people. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Work continues to remove the wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

FILE - The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge rests on the container ship Dali, May 12, 2024, in Baltimore, as seen from Riviera Beach, Md. The main shipping channel into Baltimore's port has fully reopened to its original depth and width following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to officials Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

Credit: AP

A boat passes near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, in Baltimore, Monday, May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Credit: AP

