BreakingNews
Judge delays decision on alleged gag order violations in Trump's hush money case
Nation & World News

Baltimore port to open deeper channel, enabling some ships to pass after bridge collapse

Officials in Baltimore plan to open a deeper channel for commercial ships to access the city’s port starting on Thursday
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal vessel The Reynolds works near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers debris removal vessel The Reynolds works near the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By LEA SKENE – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Baltimore plan to open a deeper channel for commercial ships to access the city's port starting on Thursday, marking a significant step toward reopening the major maritime shipping hub that has remained closed to most traffic since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month.

The new channel will have a controlling depth of 35 feet (10.7 meters), which is a substantial increase over the three other temporary channels established in recent weeks. It puts the cleanup effort slightly ahead of schedule as officials previously said they hoped to open a channel of that depth by the end of April.

The cargo ship that took down the Key Bridge lost power and veered off course shortly after leaving the Port of Baltimore headed to Sri Lanka. The Dali remains grounded amid the wreckage as crews work to remove massive pieces of mangled steel that came crashing down onto the ship's deck.

Officials said crews have cleared enough wreckage to open the new channel to “commercially essential vessels” from Thursday until the following Monday or Tuesday. Ships will be required to have a Maryland pilot on board and two tugboats escorting them through the channel.

Starting early next week, the channel will be closed again until roughly May 10 to accommodate “critical and highly dynamic salvage operations,” port officials said in a news release Monday.

The port’s main channel, with a controlling depth of 50 feet (15.2 meters), is set to reopen next month. That will essentially restore marine traffic to normal.

In a court filing Monday, Baltimore's mayor and city council called for the Dali's owner and manager to be held fully liable for the bridge collapse, which they said could have devastating economic impacts on the region. They said the port, which was established before the nation's founding, has long been an economic driver for Baltimore and the surrounding area. Losing the bridge itself has disrupted a major east coast trucking route.

The filing came in response to an earlier petition on behalf of the two companies asking a court to cap their liability under a pre-Civil War provision of an 1851 maritime law — a routine procedure for such cases. A federal court in Maryland will ultimately decide who's responsible and how much they owe.

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lays on top of the container ship Dali, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge lay on top of the container ship Dali, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Baltimore. The FBI confirmed that agents were aboard the Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC FILE PHOTO / SPECIAL

Man using magnet in Georgia creek finds new evidence in Craigslist killings, GBI says

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preparing for the worst, Georgia election officials and police plan ahead

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Local nonprofits receive $1.7 million to improve real estate affordability

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
10m ago

Credit: Special

Plastic recycling company plans $1 billion investment in Georgia
10m ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Judge delays decision on Trump's alleged gag order violations
17m ago
The Latest
UK puts its defense industry on 'war footing' as it gives Ukraine $620 million in new...
4m ago
A Russian strike on Kharkiv's TV tower is part of an intimidation campaign, Ukraine's...
10m ago
UnitedHealth says wide swath of patient files may have been taken in Change cyberattack
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Another record night for Acuña, who didn’t know he was on brink of history
Follow updates as NY testimony resumes in Donald Trump hush money case
17m ago
Voter Voices: What will drive 2024 voting decisions in pivotal Georgia?