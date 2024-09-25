Baltimore Orioles clinch playoff berth for 2nd straight season

NEW YORK (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are headed to the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since the 1990s, clinching no worse than a wild-card berth with a 5-3 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday night combined with Minnesota's loss to Miami.

Baltimore (87-70) has only a remote chance of overtaking the Yankees (92-65) for the AL East title. The Orioles trail by five games with five games left but hold the tiebreaker after clinching the season series Tuesday.

Coming off their first AL East title since 2014, the Orioles started 23-11 and were 55-31 before play on July 3 but have gone 32-39 since, slowed by a series of injuries. The Orioles had topped the division alone for 62 days and opened as much as a three-game lead.