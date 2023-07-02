Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JULIO CORTEZ – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X
Police in Baltimore say two people were killed and 28 victims were wounded in a mass shooting, including three who are in critical condition

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two people were killed and 28 were wounded when gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore Sunday morning, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.

Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene.

The shooting took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Worley said.

All of the victims were adults. Nine victims were transported by ambulance and 20 victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital shortly after, police said.

“I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. “We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight.”

No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the “cowards” who were responsible for the shooting.

Authorities said the crime scene was extensive and that it will take some time for detectives to work it.

“Treat this as if it were your family,” Scott said. “How you would want people to treat it if you were mourning, if this was your neighborhood, if this was an event in your community that this happened at. We want you to treat it that way because that's how we have to treat each other as Baltimoreans.”

Editors' Picks

An inspiring father-daughter team prepares to make AJC Peachtree history

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Barenaked Ladies are loving life in Atlanta
15h ago

Credit: AP

Twitter users run into service issues after Musk imposes daily limits on reading tweets
16h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
14h ago

Credit: Contributed

‘Incendiary devices’ found after fire at Atlanta Police Training Academy
14h ago

Credit: Maggie Bell

Many Georgians criticize student loan ruling, while others celebrate it
The Latest

Credit: AP

For presidents, July Fourth is a day to chill or strut or get an earful of red, white and...
12m ago
Russia launches first drone strike on Kyiv in 12 days
18m ago
UK police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
33m ago
Featured

Bill Thorn, AJC Peachtree Road Race’s ironman, earns his rest from the race
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose are among ESPN job cuts
14h ago
Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top