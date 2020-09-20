Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

The Finnish coast guard tweeted that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry company Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Swedish capital Stockholm is currently “stuck on the ground” south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands.

“There are no reported human casualties,” Viking Line said in a short statement adding that the situation with the vessel was “stable." It added that the vessel has around 200 passengers and a crew of 80 aboard.