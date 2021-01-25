Bally's acquires Monkey Knife Fight fantasy sports company

The company plans to integrate Monkey Knife Fight's geographic presence in 37 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada, with Sinclair’s portfolio of 21 regional sports networks.

Monkey Knife fight has about 180,000 registered users, 80,000 of whom have made monetary deposits in order to play.

Papanier said Monkey Knife Fight will support Bally’s plans to develop a potential customer database in states that have not yet adopted sports betting but which are considered lucrative potential markets, including California, Florida and Texas, as well as in Canada.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

