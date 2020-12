Ball State contains Patterson, tops Buffalo 38-28 to win MAC

“I made sure our guys knew that we were underdogs," Ball State coach Mike Neu said. "Our mindset was, it's Ball State against the world.”

Patterson came into the game with 1,025 yards rushing in five games, but he didn't make much of an impact on this night, and his team was down 38-21 when he left in the third. Marks ran for a 67-yard touchdown in that quarter, passing a clapping Patterson on the sideline, but there was no more scoring after that.

Patterson had only one carry after coming back in the game.

Even with Patterson unexpectedly bottled up, Buffalo led 21-14 in the second quarter. Then the Cardinals scored three touchdowns in succession.

Plitt's 9-yard scoring pass to Justin Hall tied it at 21. Then the Bulls left Jalen McGaughy open downfield on third-and-12, and Plitt found him for a 56-yard scoring strike with 1:30 remaining.

That left Buffalo trailing for the first time all season, and Ball State wasn't done. Jimmy Daw knocked the ball away from quarterback Kyle Vantrease, and Christian Albright returned the fumble 34 yards for a touchdown with 48 seconds to play in the half. That was the first sack Buffalo had allowed all season, and it was a costly one.

“I thought we really couldn’t get Jaret on track,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. “We never really got the momentum to keep kind of hammering away at the running game there, from the second quarter on.”

The start of the game felt routine for Buffalo, which took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard run by Patterson just 3:01 into the first quarter. But Patterson didn't have a carry longer than 8 yards all game. He averaged 8.3 per carry through the first five games.

Plitt found Yo'Heinz Tyler for a 10-yard touchdown to tie it at 7. Then Vantrease answered with a 24-yard scoring pass to Trevor Wilson.

Plitt scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak on fourth down, but Vantrease connected with Wilson for a 57-yard pass that set up a 1-yard touchdown run by the Buffalo quarterback. At that point, Vantrease was 10 of 11 for 196 yards, but the Bulls weren't doing enough defensively to build a comfortable lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: The Cardinals made Patterson look ordinary even before his injury, and they moved the ball almost at will in the first half. Ball State's offense and defense both deserve credit for this win. Buffalo hadn't scored fewer than 42 points in a game all season.

Buffalo: The swing at the end of the first half was decisive, but the Bulls never really had control. Their running game wasn't consistently explosive, and it took too long for their defense to slow down Ball State.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Buffalo's stay in the Top 25 is presumably over now.

UP NEXT

Both these teams have bowl-worthy resumes, but there's no telling how the postseason will go in this pandemic-affected season.

