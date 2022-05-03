Balkan leaders meet to support gas project rivaling Russia

Charles Michel, who heads the European Council, met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the leaders of Bulgaria, North Macedonia and non-NATO member Serbia at the Greek port of Alexandroupolis. An LNG import terminal near the port city is due to start operation next year.

“This is not just an energy project. It will change the energy map of Europe,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said. “The Balkans is a region of 65 million people, and we can do so much more.”