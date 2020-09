Bale back at 'special club' Tottenham to reignite career

Bale won four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles at Madrid but struggled for game time in recent seasons. Bale is seeking to rediscover his motivation for the game under manager Jose Mourinho at Tottenham, where he is set to form an exciting-looking forward line with Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Tottenham is without a piece of major silverware since 2008 and the winger, who also helped Wales reach the semifinals of Euro 2016, believes he can help to end that drought.

“By going to Madrid, winning trophies and going far with the national team, I feel like I have that winning mentality,” Bale said. “You don't realize until you are there. In those situations, the nerves, the pressure, I think that all goes with experience. Hopefully I can bring that to the dressing room, bring that belief that we can win a trophy.”

Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane did not even use Bale in the final eight games of the last campaign and the club's fans grew frustrated with him, despite his knack of scoring incredible goals in big games — including in two Champions League finals.

Zidane said Saturday that he had no hard feelings for Bale.

“I’ve never had any problems with Bale and never has he been a pain,” Zidane said. “He’s done excellently in terms of what he’s achieved here and there should be no discussion about that. He’s won a lot of trophies at Real Madrid.”

Tottenham said it does not expect Bale to be match fit until after the international break in October after he hurt his knee playing for Wales this month.

“This, together with La Liga’s later start compared to the Premier League, means he has had a limited pre-season,” Tottenham said.

Reguilón, a 23-year-old left back, has joined Tottenham permanently on a contract through 2025. Reguilón, who made his Spain debut in the Nations League this month, won the Europa League in August while on loan at Sevilla.

Reguilón and Bale join a Tottenham side trying to return to the Champions League after failing to qualify for this season's competition because of a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

Tottenham opened the new season with a loss to Everton and is currently having to go through qualifying to make the Europa League group stage.

Fans cheers as soccer player Gareth Bale arrives at the training ground of Tottenham Hotspur in London, Friday Sept. 18, 2020. Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is in London to complete his return to Tottenham. Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Soccer player Gareth Bale gestures to fans as he arrives at the training ground of Tottenham Hotspur in London, Friday Sept. 18, 2020. Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is in London to complete his return to Tottenham. Bale left Tottenham for Madrid in 2013 for 100 million euros. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2011 file photo Tottenham Hotspur's Gareth Bale controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Aston Villa at the White Hart Lane stadium in London. (AP Photo/Bogdan Maran, File) Credit: Bogdan Maran Credit: Bogdan Maran

FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

FILE - In this Saturday, May 26, 2018 file photo Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, left, scores his side's 2nd goal during the Champions League Final soccer match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic