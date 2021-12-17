Balanced Suns cruise past Wizards, tie Warriors for NBA lead

Suns coach Monty Williams said he was particularly impressed with the victory because it came just two days after a physical 111-107 overtime win at Portland. He could sense that his team was a little tired at the morning shootaround, but pushed through any discomfort.

“We were ready,” Williams said. “That was pretty cool. The outcome was the residual of the focus and determination we showed on defense, holding that team to 98 points and having eight guys in double figures."

Paul and Ayton didn't have to play at all in the fourth quarter. Only Shamet played more than 30 minutes.

Washington has lost four straight and seven of its last eight to fall to 15-15. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting, but the rest of the team couldn't muster much offense. The Suns had a 47-32 rebounding advantage.

“We are in a rut right now,” Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell said. “Nobody is going to feel bad for us, brother. We've got to figure it out.”

Said Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr.: “We competed. We didn’t always do things right. Overall, we started the right way. I think it was one of those things, can you sustain it?”

The Suns led for nearly the entire night and had a 62-50 advantage at the break. Ayton had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the first half. Beal led the Wizards with 20 points.

COUNTING ON CAM

Backup forward Cam Johnson has been crucial for the Suns during All-Star guard Devin Booker's injury absence. Johnson came into Thursday averaging more than 14 points in the six games Booker's missed, which ranks second on the team. Johnson finished with 13 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, against the Wizards.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Washington had just 11 available players. G Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee maintenance) was among those who didn't play ... Starting G Aaron Holiday picked up three fouls in the first four minutes. ... Starting center Daniel Gafford played 20 minutes and scored zero points.

Suns: Booker (left hamstring) missed his seventh straight game. The two-time All-Star has been on the floor some during practice but Williams said there was still no timetable for his return. ... The Suns shot 57% from the field in the first half. ... All five Suns starters had at least 10 points by the end of the third quarter. ... The Suns made 25 of 26 free throws.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Utah on Saturday night.

Suns: Host Charlotte on Sunday night.

Caption Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) has his shot blocked by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) slips past Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) to score during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) grabs a rebound in front of Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, right, argues a foul called against the Suns with referee Tre Maddox (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 118-98. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Washington Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. shouts instructions to his players during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 118-98. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Caption Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton dunks against the Washington Wizards during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Phoenix. The Suns won 118-98. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)