Baker and No. 13 Wright State stun No. 4 Arkansas 66-62

Arkansas, a seasoned team that had knocked off No. 1 seed UConn and No. 2 seed Baylor during the season, rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to take a 59-58 lead on Chelsea Dungee's 3-pointer with 1:51 to play. The teams traded the lead two more times before Baker swished the long 3-pointer from the right wing.

Baker then grabbed a critical defensive rebound off an Arkansas miss with 12 seconds left before a foul sent Roberson to the line for the two clinching free throws.

Dungee finished with 27 points for Arkansas (19-9) and led the comeback that nearly won it for the Razorbacks.

LONG RANGE WOES

Arkansas came in as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, but was just 7 of 22 from long range, including a 2 of 12 effort in the first half.

UP NEXT

Wright State advances to the second round to play the winner of the matchup between No. 5 Missouri State (21-2) and No. 12 UC-Davis (13-2)

