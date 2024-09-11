Bailey Falter has no-hitter for Pirates through six innings against Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter has pitched six no-hit innings against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Falter has allowed two walks. Kyle Stowers reached to start the third inning before being erased when Javier Sanoja grounded into a double play. Jonah Bride walked to lead off the fifth.

Falter (7-7, 4.45 ERA) struck out the side on 10 pitches in the first inning. He has five strikeouts on 76 pitches (48 strikes), four coming against the first five batters.