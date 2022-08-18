Bail set at $10M for man charged in slayings of 4 in Ohio

Stephen Alexander Marlow, 39, did not enter any pleas during his arraignment, authorities said. He faces 13 felony charges, including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and a weapon offense. He also faces a federal charge for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Marlow is accused of killing 82-year-old Clyde Knox, his 78-year-old wife, Eva "Sally" Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson and her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla Anderson — in shootings at two homes in Butler Township on Aug. 5. He was captured the following night in Lawrence, Kansas and was returned to Ohio on Wednesday after he waived extradition proceedings.