Bail granted for Virginia Tech player charged with murder

Isimemen Etute was granted bond Wednesday, news outlets reported. Prosecutors initially filed an expedited appeal that would have kept the 18-year-old from Virginia Beach in jail for up to five more days, but agreed to his release once the two sides settled on conditions.

Etute, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Jerry Smith, was released on $75,000 secured bond under house arrest and electronic monitoring. He was ordered to stay with his parents and keep in contact with his attorney.