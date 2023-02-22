Baidu to implement ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot chatbot from March

“Baidu stands as the best example of the long-term growth of China’s AI market and is advancing at the forefront of this new wave,” he said.

The company also announced a $5 billion share buyback on Wednesday.

Baidu reported revenues of 33.1 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) for the quarter that ended in December, about level with the same period of 2021.

Most of Baidu’s revenue comes from its online marketing services, which generated 18.1 billion yuan ($2.62 billion) in sales in the last quarter.

Its Apollo Go autonomous ride-hailing services provided 561,000 rides in the fourth quarter, up 162% from a year earlier.

After years of regulatory scrutiny following a crackdown on the technology sector and a sluggish economy battered by COVID-19, companies like Baidu look likely to invest more as China looks to the industry to revive the economy.