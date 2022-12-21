ajc logo
X

Bahamas hands over FTX founder to the US to face charges

National & World News
By KEN SWEET and REBECCA BLACKWELL, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Bahamian authorities say they extradited former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Bahamian authorities said Wednesday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bahamas's attorney general's office said that Bankman-Fried would be leaving for the United States later Wednesday, noting he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

Reporters on the scene witnessed Bankman-Fried leaving a Magistrate Court in Nassau in a dark SUV earlier Wednesday. The vehicle was later seen arriving at a private airfield by Nassau's airport, from which he is expected to be flown to the United States. He is due to land in New York and will likely appear in front of a U.S. judge on Thursday.

“The Bahamas has determined that the provisional arrest, and subsequent written consent by (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings satisfies the requirements of the (extradition treaty between the U.S. and the Bahamas) and our nation’s Extradition Act,” said Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the U.S. government. U.S. prosecutors allege he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and hid its problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investors' money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in jail.

Bankman-Fried was denied bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled that he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, had been held in the Bahamas' Fox Hill prison, which has been has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and as being infested with rats and insects.

Once he’s back in the U.S., Bankman-Fried’s attorney will be able to request that he be released on bail.

Bankman-Fried was one of the world’s wealthiest people on paper, with an estimated net worth of $32 billion. He was a prominent personality in Washington, donating millions of dollars toward mostly left-leaning political causes and Democratic political campaigns. FTX grew to become the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

He has said that he did not “knowingly” misuse customers’ funds, and said he believes his millions of angry customers will eventually be made whole.

At a congressional hearing last week, the new FTX CEO John Ray III, who is tasked with taking the company through bankruptcy, bluntly disputed those assertions: “We will never get all these assets back,” Ray said.

___

Sweet reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Credit: Rebecca Blackwell

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
13h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
7h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
7h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Adam Hunger

13-1 Eagles lead the way with 8 players in Pro Bowl Games
7m ago
Zelenskyy thanks 'every American,' sees 'turning point'
14m ago
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top