Bagent leads Chicago to 34-21 preseason win over Chiefs; Bears' Coleman taken away on a stretcher

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent scores on a touchdown run during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
By DAVE SKRETTA – Associated Press
4 minutes ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent ran for a touchdown on the opening drive of the Bears' game against Kansas City on Thursday night, and Chicago went on to beat the Chiefs 34-21 in a preseason finale in which both teams sat nearly all their starters.

The game was halted briefly after the first play of the second half, when Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III made a tackle along the Kansas City sideline and was left motionless on the ground. He was tended to by doctors as players from both teams took a knee, and eventually was immobilized on a stretcher and driven out of Arrowhead Stadium.

Bagent was 3 of 6 for 57 yards along with his TD run. The second-year pro has been competing with Brett Rypien, who took over late in the first quarter against Kansas City, for the job of backing up first overall draft pick Caleb Williams.

Reddy Steward picked off two passes for Chicago, bringing one back 48 yards for a touchdown.

Carson Steele had the most impressive night for the Chiefs. The undrafted rookie from UCLA made a good case to back up Isiah Pacheco, running four times for 50 yards. That included a 31-yard, tackle-breaking run to set up his own TD plunge.

Shortly before kickoff, the Chiefs agreed with Creed Humphrey on a four-year, $72 million extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The contract includes $50 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the paperwork for the richest contract for a center in NFL history had yet to be signed.

Humphrey watched from the sideline along with Patrick Mahomes, with whom he built a fast rapport after he was chosen in the second round of the 2021 draft. They were joined by most of the Chiefs' starters on both sides of the ball.

Jaylen Watson was among the few regulars who played for Kansas City. The cornerback, who is competing for a starting job, is coming off a torn labrum in his shoulder that had kept him out of the first two preseason games.

DeAndre Carter, who is trying to nail down punt return duties for Chicago, did not help his cause in the second quarter, when he let a punt bounce off his foot at his own 9. Carter was bailed out by Steward's pick a few plays later.

INJURIES

Bears: LT Larry Borom was carted off the field with a right leg injury with in the first quarter. He was listed as the backup at his position but was in line to make the 53-man roster as the swing tackle.

Chiefs: LT Wanya Morris was ruled out with a right knee injury in the first quarter. He was beaten out in camp by rookie Kingsley Suamataia for the starting job but was likely to make the team as a backup.

UP NEXT

Bears: Opens the regular season Sept. 8 against Tennessee.

Chiefs: Play the Ravens on Sept. 5 in a rematch of the AFC title game.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Deneric Prince (34) is stopped by a host of Chicago Bears players during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans watch in the stands during the first half of an NFL preseason football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien (11) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (93) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Jaden Hicks (21) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago Bears running back Ian Wheeler, left, struggles for yardage against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cole Christiansen (48) and cornerback Kelvin Joseph, right, during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Tyler Scott (10) catches a 37-yard pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) and safety Deon Bush (26) defend during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Chicago Bears quarterback Brett Rypien throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Kansas City Chiefs fullback Carson Steele, right, runs for a 31-yard gain as Chicago Bears defensive back Tarvarius Moore (30) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

